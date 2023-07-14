Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed at $159.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.75% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 21.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Toyota Motor Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.42, down 17.39% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $69.98 billion, up 6.77% from the year-ago period.

TM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.66 per share and revenue of $304 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.45% and +10.65%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.74% higher within the past month. Toyota Motor Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.62. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.81.

Also, we should mention that TM has a PEG ratio of 0.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.53 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

