Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed at $177.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.94% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.11% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 10.57% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 6.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.23% in that time.

TM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TM is projected to report earnings of $3.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 223.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $62.37 billion, up 45.79% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.58 per share and revenue of $282.58 billion, which would represent changes of +10.61% and +9.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.55% lower. TM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, TM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.79, so we one might conclude that TM is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TM has a PEG ratio of 0.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 118, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

