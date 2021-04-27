Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed the most recent trading day at $152.81, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 8.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.48%.

TM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TM is projected to report earnings of $3.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 666.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $70.78 billion, up 8.57% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TM should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.01% lower. TM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, TM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.37, so we one might conclude that TM is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TM has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

