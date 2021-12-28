Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed at $184.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.62% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.75% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Toyota Motor Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.76, down 33.69% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $69.27 billion, down 11.25% from the year-ago period.

TM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.65 per share and revenue of $285.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.42% and +11.11%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Toyota Motor Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.97. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.15.

We can also see that TM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.