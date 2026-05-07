Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed at $189.00, marking a -3.1% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%.

The company's stock has dropped by 9.28% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 9.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.41%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its upcoming release.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.53 per share and revenue of $309.21 billion, which would represent changes of -21.52% and -1.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.75% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Toyota Motor Corporation presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.67. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.05.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.