Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) standing at $192.17, reflecting a -0.5% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 7.24% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 20.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.48% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.19, reflecting a 56.11% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $75.52 billion, up 1.28% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $21.01 per share and a revenue of $309.97 billion, indicating changes of -17.12% and -0.68%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Toyota Motor Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 6.29% increase. Currently, Toyota Motor Corporation is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.29, so one might conclude that Toyota Motor Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that TM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.35. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Automotive - Foreign industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.13.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 138, this industry ranks in the bottom 46% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.