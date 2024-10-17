Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) ending at $171.20, denoting a -0.17% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 2.95% in the past month, leading the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.97% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 3.77%.

The upcoming earnings release of Toyota Motor Corporation will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.39, marking a 32.87% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $79.78 billion, indicating a 0.81% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.70 per share and revenue of $323.54 billion, which would represent changes of -14.4% and +3.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.68% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Toyota Motor Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.76, so one might conclude that Toyota Motor Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that TM currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Automotive - Foreign industry stood at 0.74 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 186, this industry ranks in the bottom 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

