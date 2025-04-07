Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) reached $160.34, with a +1.08% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.91%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

The company's stock has dropped by 16.59% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 11.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.92, marking a 41.48% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $78.47 billion, up 5.24% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.34% lower. At present, Toyota Motor Corporation boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.06. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 5.96.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, placing it within the bottom 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

