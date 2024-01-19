Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) standing at $200.67, reflecting a +0.29% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.23% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.7%.

The company's stock has climbed by 10.63% in the past month, exceeding the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 6, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.66, showcasing a 3.17% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $73.72 billion, up 6.59% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $19.52 per share and a revenue of $305.05 billion, demonstrating changes of +46.99% and +11.03%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Toyota Motor Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.07% upward. Currently, Toyota Motor Corporation is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Toyota Motor Corporation is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.25. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.09.

It's also important to note that TM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.38.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

