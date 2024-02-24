Toyota Motor Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (TM) Price Target Increased by 18.93% to 236.97

The average one-year price target for Toyota Motor Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:TM) has been revised to 236.97 / share. This is an increase of 18.93% from the prior estimate of 199.26 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 228.60 to a high of 249.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.84% from the latest reported closing price of 235.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 597 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toyota Motor Corporation - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 5.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TM is 0.22%, a decrease of 30.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.87% to 31,466K shares. The put/call ratio of TM is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 6,213K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,041K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TM by 8.91% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,685K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,618K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TM by 17.94% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,141K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,129K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TM by 5.70% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 981K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 973K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TM by 83.49% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 935K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares, representing an increase of 79.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TM by 35.54% over the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Background Information

Toyota Motor Corporation is a Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan.

