Toyota Motor Corporation - Depositary Receipt (TM) Price Target Increased by 12.89% to 251.41

The average one-year price target for Toyota Motor Corporation - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:TM) has been revised to $251.41 / share. This is an increase of 12.89% from the prior estimate of $222.71 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $148.05 to a high of $306.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.84% from the latest reported closing price of $211.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 700 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toyota Motor Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TM is 0.10%, an increase of 65.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 23,953K shares. The put/call ratio of TM is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 6,996K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,909K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TM by 6.96% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,150K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,227K shares , representing a decrease of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TM by 39.28% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 1,047K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,051K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TM by 77.07% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 929K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,466K shares , representing a decrease of 57.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TM by 27.51% over the last quarter.

Natixis Advisors holds 532K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares , representing an increase of 12.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TM by 24.38% over the last quarter.

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