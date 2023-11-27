Toyota Motor Corporation - ADR (TM) Price Target Increased by 9.32% to 193.25

The average one-year price target for Toyota Motor Corporation - ADR (NYSE:TM) has been revised to 193.25 / share. This is an increase of 9.32% from the prior estimate of 176.77 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 186.78 to a high of 204.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.63% from the latest reported closing price of 188.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 518 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toyota Motor Corporation - ADR. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 9.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TM is 0.33%, an increase of 86.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.25% to 19,038K shares. The put/call ratio of TM is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 6,041K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,879K shares, representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TM by 17.94% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 973K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,072K shares, representing a decrease of 10.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TM by 72.50% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 953K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 719K shares, representing an increase of 24.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TM by 59.36% over the last quarter.

SRB holds 579K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 576K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TM by 57.04% over the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Toyota Motor Corporation is a Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.