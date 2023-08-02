Toyota Motor Corporation - ADR (TM) Price Target Increased by 22.40% to 172.32

The average one-year price target for Toyota Motor Corporation - ADR (NYSE:TM) has been revised to 172.32 / share. This is an increase of 22.40% from the prior estimate of 140.79 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 165.07 to a high of 181.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.43% from the latest reported closing price of 168.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toyota Motor Corporation - ADR. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TM is 0.18%, a decrease of 10.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.24% to 17,648K shares. The put/call ratio of TM is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 5,731K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,625K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TM by 5.31% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 734K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 782K shares, representing a decrease of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TM by 7.09% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 667K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 681K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TM by 8.38% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 623K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 625K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TM by 0.97% over the last quarter.

SRB holds 579K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Background Information

Toyota Motor Corporation is a Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan.

