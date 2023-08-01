Toyota Motor Corp. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) said its first-quarter sales volume increased in all regions due to productivity improvement efforts promoted with suppliers, in addition to an improvement in the supply and demand situation for semiconductors. As a result of selling each car meticulously at prices that match the product appeal refined through Toyota's making ever-better cars initiative, operating income increased which helped reduce the impact of the sharp rise in materials prices, the company said. Excluding the overall impact of foreign exchange rates, swap valuation gains and losses and other factors, first-quarter operating income improved 375 billion yen year on year.

First quarter net income to company was 1.3 trillion yen compared to 736.8 billion yen, last year. Operating income was 1.1 trillion yen, compared to 578.6 billion yen, prior year. Earnings per share was 96.74 yen compared to 53.65 yen. Sales revenue was 10.5 trillion yen, compared to 8.5 trillion yen, previous year.

Toyota Motor said consolidated vehicle sales for the period was at 2 million 326 thousand units, which was 115.5% of consolidated vehicle sales for the same period of prior fiscal year. Toyota and Lexus vehicle sales was at 2 million 538 thousand units, which was 108.4% of such sales, last year. The sales of electrified vehicles also increased, with electrified vehicles constituting 34.2% of total sales.

For fiscal 2024, Toyota Motor Corp. projects: operating income of 3 trillion yen; and sales revenues of 38 trillion yen.

