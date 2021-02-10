Toyota Motor Corp. Amends FY21 Financial Forecasts - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) said, based on recent business results, it amended full-year consolidated financial forecasts for fiscal 2021. Net income attributable to Toyota Motor is now expected to be 1.90 trillion yen, revised from prior forecast of 1.42 trillion yen. Sales revenues are now estimated to be 26.50 trillion yen, updated from previous guidance of 26.00 trillion yen.

The company said the full-year consolidated financial forecasts were amended mainly due to revisions to its annual sales plan.

For fiscal 2021, the company revised its forecast of consolidated vehicle unit sales to 7,600 thousand units from 7,500 thousand units.

