Toyota Motor Corp drives its first dollar sustainable bond into US primary

By Daniel Stanton, John J. Doran

SINGAPORE/NEW YORK, Mar 18 (IFR) - Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday priced its first US dollar sustainability bond issue, a US$2.75bn offering, as part of its recently announced multi-currency "Woven Planet" issue.

The automaker announced plans earlier this month to raise ¥500bn (US$4.7bn equivalent) from "Woven Planet Bonds" to fund projects that contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Toyota Motor Credit Corp, the captive arm and the main financing entity for Toyota Motor Corp, has already sold US dollar green bonds.

The three-tranche Toyota Motor Corp offering was priced with a US$1.25bn three-year at Treasuries plus 35bp, a US$1bn five-year at Treasuries plus 48bp, and a US$500m 10-year at Treasuries plus 65bp.

Pricing tightened by 15bp, 14.5bp and 15bp from initial price thoughts, and did not move tighter from guidance and launch, respectively.

Books for the offering totaled US$4.4bn, with the 3-year garnering US$1.7bn, the 5-year US$1.7bn, and the 10-year US$1bn.

The senior unsecured SEC-registered benchmark bonds were rated A1/A+ (Moody's/S&P) with Moody's changing its outlook to stable. JP Morgan, Bank of America and Citigroup are joint bookrunners. JP Morgan is sustainability structuring agent.

Analysts at CreditSights said there was little meaningful spread difference or outsized concessions on the bonds, even though the offering is from the parent company which issues infrequently compared with the captive lending arm, Toyota Motor Credit Corp, where the vast majority of the company's debt is outstanding.

"All things being equal, considering there is no difference in spread, we would prefer exposure to the captive arm over the parent unless investors are specifically looking to add exposure to "green" bonds, in which case we would be comfortable participating in today’s issuance," wrote the CreditSights analysts on Thursday.

A Toyota Motor Credit Corp 2.00% 2024 was trading at 41bp over Treasuries this morning, according to MarketAxess data, while a 1.650% 2031 note was trading at 66bp over.

Woven Planet Project

On March 12, Toyota sold ¥230bn (US$2.1bn) of domestic sustainability bonds in three tranches, including a retail tranche. The company earlier said it planned to raise ¥500bn, equivalent to US$4.7bn, in total from domestic and offshore "Woven Planet" bonds.

Toyota held a groundbreaking ceremony in late February for Woven City, a prototype "city of the future" at the base of Mount Fuji powered by hydrogen fuel cells and functioning as a laboratory for autonomous cars, "smart homes", artificial intelligence and other technologies.

Roughly ¥400bn, through yen and foreign currency-denominated sustainability bonds for institutional investors, will be earmarked to finance research and development for the development and manufacturing of advanced safety technology and advanced driving assistance technology towards realizing zero casualties from traffic accidents, as well as developing and manufacturing assistive vehicles for the elderly and people with physical disabilities.

Among other projects, proceeds will also be used for the reduction of CO2 emissions at plants and offices through investments, expenditures, and funding related to renewable energy.

"Among the Japanese automakers, Toyota has the most constructive outlook for 2021 and is among the best positioned financially," CreditSights said.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton and John Doran; Editing by David Holland and David Bell)

