Toyota Motor Climbs After Unveiling EV Technologies

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) shares are progressing more than 5 percent on Tuesday morning trade after unveiling EV technologies.

At the Toyota Technical Workshop with the theme 'Let's Change the Future of Cars' Toyota's Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Hiroki Nakajima announced its technology strategy and transformation into a mobility company through electrification, intelligence, and diversification approaches.

Currently, shares are at $158.20, up 5.76 percent from the previous close of $149.59 on a volume of 131,367.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.