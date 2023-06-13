News & Insights

Toyota Motor Climbs After Unveiling EV Technologies

June 13, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) shares are progressing more than 5 percent on Tuesday morning trade after unveiling EV technologies.

At the Toyota Technical Workshop with the theme 'Let's Change the Future of Cars' Toyota's Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Hiroki Nakajima announced its technology strategy and transformation into a mobility company through electrification, intelligence, and diversification approaches.

Currently, shares are at $158.20, up 5.76 percent from the previous close of $149.59 on a volume of 131,367.

