Toyota Motor Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TOYOF

In trading on Friday, shares of Toyota Motor Corp (Symbol: TOYOF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.19, changing hands as low as $17.85 per share. Toyota Motor Corp shares are currently trading up about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOYOF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TOYOF's low point in its 52 week range is $13.95 per share, with $21.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.87.

