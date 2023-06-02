Toyota Motor Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TOYOF

In trading on Friday, shares of Toyota Motor Corp (Symbol: TOYOF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.06, changing hands as high as $14.77 per share. Toyota Motor Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOYOF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TOYOF's low point in its 52 week range is $12.66 per share, with $17.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.57.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.