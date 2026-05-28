Markets

Toyota Motor April Total Worldwide Sales Down 3.7% YoY

May 28, 2026 — 01:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TM, TYT.L, 7203.T) reported April total worldwide sales of 9,02,015 units, down 3.7 percent from a year ago. Toyota, includiung Lexus, reported worldwide sales of 8,49,306 units, a decline of 3.1 percent from last year.

April total worldwide production was 9,33,685 units, an increase of 3.4 percent from prior year. Toyota, includiung Lexus, reported worldwide production of 8,31,971 units, up 2.0 percent from previous year.

The company noted from April 2026 onward, group totals are for Toyota Motor Corporation and Daihatsu Motor, excluding Hino Motors.

Toyota Motor Corp. shares are currently trading at 3,027 yen, up 0.63%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.