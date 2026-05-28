Toyota Motor April Total Worldwide Sales Down 3.7% YoY

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TM, TYT.L, 7203.T) reported April total worldwide sales of 9,02,015 units, down 3.7 percent from a year ago. Toyota, includiung Lexus, reported worldwide sales of 8,49,306 units, a decline of 3.1 percent from last year.

April total worldwide production was 9,33,685 units, an increase of 3.4 percent from prior year. Toyota, includiung Lexus, reported worldwide production of 8,31,971 units, up 2.0 percent from previous year.

The company noted from April 2026 onward, group totals are for Toyota Motor Corporation and Daihatsu Motor, excluding Hino Motors.

Toyota Motor Corp. shares are currently trading at 3,027 yen, up 0.63%.

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