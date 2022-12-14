Toyota Motor Announces Details Of 2023 Prius

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor North America said 2023 Toyota Prius models are expected to arrive at Toyota Dealerships in January 2023. It will be offered in three grades: LE, XLE and Limited. All Prius hybrid grades come in a choice of Front Wheel Drive or All Wheel Drive.

Toyota Prius models are equipped with a larger 2.0L engine and a revised hybrid system that brings over 60% more combined system horsepower. The output climbs to 196 net hp on AWD equipped models, increased from 121 hp in the prior generation, and 194 net hp on FWD equipped models, previously 121 hp. Maximum engine torque climbs nearly 16%, up from 120 to 139 lb.-ft. on all models. Prius also offers EV mode, which allows the vehicle to be operated as a pure electric vehicle for short distances. Prius will come standard with the latest Toyota Safety Sense generation, TSS 3.0. Also, with the Toyota app, users can stay connected to their Prius with Remote Connect capabilities.

The 2023 Prius will be the first Toyota vehicle to wear a new "Beyond Zero" badge, symbolizing the company's global effort to achieve carbon neutrality in its products.

