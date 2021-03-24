Toyota Motor Announces Changes To Executive Structure

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TMC) said it plans to implement changes to the executive structure, effective on the day of Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting. Shigeki Terashiv will resign as a member of the Board of Directors. Kenta Kon, operating officer, will join as a Member of the Board.

The newly appointed members of the Board include: Takeshi Uchiyamada as Chairman of the Board; Shigeru Hayakawa as Vice Chairman of the Board; and Akio Toyoda as President, Member of the Board.

The company noted that there are no scheduled changes to the audit and supervisory board members.

