Toyota Motor 9-month Results Rise; Updates FY Guidance

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) reported nine-month net income attributable to Toyota Motor of 2.32 trillion Yen or 166.45 Yen per share compared to 1.47 trillion Yen or 104.01 Yen per share last year.

Operating income amounted to 2.53 trillion Yen, higher than the previous year's 1.51 trillion Yen.

Sales revenues for the period increased to 23.3 trillion Yen from 19.5 trillion Yen generated in the prior year period.

Consolidated vehicle sales for the period was at 6 million 96 thousand units, which was 112.1% of consolidated vehicle sales for the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Toyota and Lexus brand vehicle sales was at 7 million 155 thousand units, which was 108.0% of such sales for the prior year period.

Looking ahead, the company now expects full-year net income attributable to Toyota Motor to be 2.49 trillion Yen or 179.25 Yen per share with Sales revenues of 29.5 trillion Yen. Previously, the company expected FY sales revenues of 30.0 trillion Yen.

