News & Insights

Toyota more than doubles quarterly profit, shares surge

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

November 01, 2023 — 01:04 am EDT

Written by Daniel Leussink for Reuters ->

Adds earnings details, shares

TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor 7203.T reported a more than doubling of second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by a weak yen currency and strong sales, and raised its full-year forecast by 50%.

The world's top-selling automaker said operating profit for the three months to the end of September rose 155.6% from a year earlier to 1.44 trillion yen ($9.52 billion).

The results compared to an average 1.08 trillion yen profit estimate in a poll of 10 analysts by LSEG and a profit of 562.8 billion yen in the same period last year.

The Japanese automaker lifted its full-year profit forecast by 50% to 4.5 trillion yen from 3 trillion yen. That compares to analysts' average forecast of 4.0 trillion yen.

Toyota shares, which were up 4.4% just before the release of the earnings, jumped immediately after and were up 6.1% at 2748 yen by 0500 GMT.

($1 = 151.2900 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by David Dolan)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.