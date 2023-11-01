Toyota more than doubles quarterly profit, shares surge

Adds earnings details, shares

TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor 7203.T reported a more than doubling of second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by a weak yen currency and strong sales, and raised its full-year forecast by 50%.

The world's top-selling automaker said operating profit for the three months to the end of September rose 155.6% from a year earlier to 1.44 trillion yen ($9.52 billion).

The results compared to an average 1.08 trillion yen profit estimate in a poll of 10 analysts by LSEG and a profit of 562.8 billion yen in the same period last year.

The Japanese automaker lifted its full-year profit forecast by 50% to 4.5 trillion yen from 3 trillion yen. That compares to analysts' average forecast of 4.0 trillion yen.

Toyota shares, which were up 4.4% just before the release of the earnings, jumped immediately after and were up 6.1% at 2748 yen by 0500 GMT.

($1 = 151.2900 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by David Dolan)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.