Toyota more than doubles Q2 operating profit

TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor 7203.T on Wednesday more than doubled its second-quarter operating profit to 1.44 trillion yen ($9.5 billion), as the world's largest automaker was bolstered by a weak yen currency and strong sales.

($1 = 151.2900 yen)

