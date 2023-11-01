News & Insights

Toyota more than doubles Q2 operating profit

Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

November 01, 2023

Written by Daniel Leussink for Reuters

TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor 7203.T on Wednesday more than doubled its second-quarter operating profit to 1.44 trillion yen ($9.5 billion), as the world's largest automaker was bolstered by a weak yen currency and strong sales.

($1 = 151.2900 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by David Dolan)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

