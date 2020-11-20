Toyota, Mitsubishi Elec win share of Japan's $2.4 bln subsidies for bringing manufacturing home

TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Japanese government has selected more than 140 companies, including Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T and Mitsubishi Electric Corp 6503.T, as recipients of a total $2.4 billion in subsidies for repatriating manufacturing.

The government decided on the subsidies after it was spooked by coronavirus-induced factory shutdowns in China and a consequent shortages of medical gowns and masks.

The programme received 1,670 applications worth 1.76 trillion yen ($17 billion) in total, the industry ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Among winners, a joint venture of Toyota and Panasonic Corp 6752.T is launching a new production line in western Japan to make lithium-ion batteries for hybrid cars.

Mitsubishi Electric has agreed to buy part of a plant in western Japan from Sharp Corp 6753.T to produce power management chips.

The industry ministry did not disclose subsidy amounts for individual projects.

($1 = 103.7700 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.