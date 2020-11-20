Toyota, Mitsubishi Elec win share of Japan's $2.4 bln subsidies for bringing manufacturing home

Contributors
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Ritsuko Shimizu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

The Japanese government has selected more than 140 companies, including Toyota Motor Corp and Mitsubishi Electric Corp, as recipients of a total $2.4 billion in subsidies for repatriating manufacturing.

TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Japanese government has selected more than 140 companies, including Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T and Mitsubishi Electric Corp 6503.T, as recipients of a total $2.4 billion in subsidies for repatriating manufacturing.

The government decided on the subsidies after it was spooked by coronavirus-induced factory shutdowns in China and a consequent shortages of medical gowns and masks.

The programme received 1,670 applications worth 1.76 trillion yen ($17 billion) in total, the industry ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Among winners, a joint venture of Toyota and Panasonic Corp 6752.T is launching a new production line in western Japan to make lithium-ion batteries for hybrid cars.

Mitsubishi Electric has agreed to buy part of a plant in western Japan from Sharp Corp 6753.T to produce power management chips.

The industry ministry did not disclose subsidy amounts for individual projects.

($1 = 103.7700 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters