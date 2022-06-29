Toyota misses May global production target, third month of shortfall

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T on Wednesday said it missed its already downgraded global production target for May, falling short for the third month running, as China's COVID-19 lockdowns and semiconductor shortages continued to bite.

The world's largest automaker by sales said it produced 634,940 vehicles globally last month, a 5.3% decline from the same month last year and short of its target of about 700,000.

Toyota in mid-April said it planned to produce 750,000 vehicles in May but soon lowered that by 50,000 due to COVID-19 containment measures in Shanghai.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.