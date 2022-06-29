Toyota misses May global production target, third month of shortfall

Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday said it missed its already downgraded global production target for May, falling short for the third month running, as China's COVID-19 lockdowns and semiconductor shortages continued to bite.

The world's largest automaker by sales said it produced 634,940 vehicles globally last month, a 5.3% decline from the same month last year and short of its target of about 700,000.

Toyota in mid-April said it planned to produce 750,000 vehicles in May but soon lowered that by 50,000 due to COVID-19 containment measures in Shanghai.

