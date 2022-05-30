Toyota misses April global production target due to COVID, parts shortage

TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T on Monday said it missed its global production target for April as COVID-19 outbreaks and a parts shortage slowed its post-pandemic recovery.

The world's largest automaker by sales produced 692,259 vehicles last month, a 9.1% drop from the same month last year, and falling short of an earlier plan of making about 750,000 vehicles worldwide.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

