News & Insights

Markets

Toyota, Mazda, Subaru Agree To Develop New Engines For Electrification, Carbon Neutrality

May 28, 2024 — 03:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), Mazda Motor Corp. (MZDAF.PK) and Subaru Corp. announced Tuesday their commitment to develop new engines tailored to electrification and the pursuit of carbon neutrality.

With these engines, the companies will aim to optimize integration with motors, batteries, and other electric drive units.

The three companies expect to seek to improve standalone engine performance as well as to optimize their integration with electric drive units, harnessing the advantages of each.

The new engines are also expected to revolutionize vehicle packaging by being more compact than existing models. According to the firms, smaller engines will allow for even lower hoods, improving design possibilities and aerodynamic performance while contributing to better fuel efficiency.

The development will also emphasize compliance with increasingly strict emissions regulations.

The new engines will also be made carbon neutral by shifting away from fossil fuels and offering compatibility with various alternatives. These include e-fuel, i.e., synthetic fuel, biofuels, and liquid hydrogen.

Koji Sato, President, Member of the Board of Directors and CEO, Toyota Motor, said, "In order to provide our customers with diverse options to achieve carbon neutrality, it is necessary to take on the challenge of evolving engines that are in tune with the energy environment of the future. The three companies, which share the same aspirations, will refine engine technologies through friendly competition."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.