Toyota May Worldwide Sales Rise; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) were gaining around 3 percent in Japanese trading after the auto major reported Friday higher worldwide vehicle sales in the month of May.

In May, worldwide sales were 955,532 units, up 7.5 percent from last year. Sales inside of Japan climbed 14.5 percent from last year to 147,080 units, and sales outside of Japan grew 6.4 percent to 808,452 units.

Toyota brand worldwide sales, including Lexus, was 898,721 units, up 6.9 percent from the prior year. Daihatsu sales grew 26.5 percent, while Hino sales dropped 11.1 percent.

For the year-to-date period, worldwide sales grew 8.4 percent year-over-year to 4.61 million units. Sales inside of Japan climbed 31.2 percent to 869,102 units, and sales outside of Japan grew 4.2 percent to 3.74 million units.

In Tokyo, Toyota Motor shares were trading at 2,541.00 yen, up 3.44 percent.

