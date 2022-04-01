Toyota March U.S. Sales Down 23.5%

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor North America reported March 2022 U.S. sales of 194,178 vehicles, down 23.5 percent on a volume basis and down 26.3 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus March 2021.

For the first quarter, Toyota Motor North America reported sales of 514,592 vehicles, down 14.7 percent on a volume basis and down 15.8 percent on a DSR basis versus March 2021.

Sales of electrified vehicles for the first quarter totaled 132,938, representing nearly 25.8 percent of the company's total volume, up from 22.9 percent during the same period last year.

Toyota division posted March sales of 170,664 vehicles, down 22.6 percent on a volume basis and down 25.5 percent on a DSR basis.

For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 450,227 vehicles, down 14.9 percent on a volume basis and down 16.0 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted March sales of 23,514 vehicles, down 29.1 percent on a volume basis and down 31.8 percent on a DSR basis.

For the quarter, Lexus reported sales of 64,365 vehicles, down 13.3 percent on a volume basis and down 14.5 percent on a DSR basis.

