Toyota, Lexus BEV Customers Offered Complimentary DC Charging At Revel Stations In New York City

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor North America and Revel announced an agreement to provide Toyota and Lexus battery electric vehicle customers with complimentary access to Revel's DC fast charging network in New York City for approximately three years through October 14, 2027. Revel currently operates 64 fast charging stalls in New York City across four stations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

"As we expand our charging network in New York and California, we are excited to create more opportunities for Toyota and Lexus drivers to charge fast and, starting now, charge free," said Frank Reig, Revel's co-founder & CEO.

