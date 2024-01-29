News & Insights

Toyota keeps crown as world's top-selling automaker in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO

January 29, 2024 — 09:00 pm EST

Written by Daniel Leussink for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor 7203.T sold a record 11.2 million vehicles in 2023, it said on Tuesday, taking the crown as the world's top-selling automaker for a fourth straight year.

The Japanese automaker reported a 7.2% jump in global group sales last year, including those of truck unit Hino Motors 7205.T and small-car maker Daihatsu, helped by record overseas sales of 8.9 million vehicles.

Second-ranked German rival Volkswagen Group <VOWG_p.DE> earlier this month reported a 12% rise in deliveries last year to 9.2 million cars, marking a post-pandemic recovery as supply chain bottlenecks eased.

Sales of Toyota's parent-only vehicles, which include those of its namesake and Lexus brands, hit a record of 10.3 million vehicles in 2023.

Gasoline-electric hybrids made up about a third of those. Battery electric vehicles accounted for less than 1%.

