Toyota June U.S. Sales Up 14.9%

July 05, 2023 — 10:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor North America reported U.S. sales in June 2023 of 195,448 vehicles, up 14.9 percent on a volume and daily selling rate or DSR basis versus June 2022.

June 2023 sales of electrified vehicles totaled 51,535, representing 26.4 percent of total monthly sales.

Toyota division posted June sales of 168,680 vehicles, up 14.4 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

Lexus division posted June sales of 26,768 vehicles, up 18.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

For the first half of 2023, Toyota Motor North America reported U.S. sales of 1.04 million vehicles, down 0.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

First half electrified vehicle sales totaled 270,476, representing 26.0 percent of total year-to-date sales.

For the first half of 2023, Toyota division reported sales of 889,108 vehicles, down 2.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

For the first half of 2023, Lexus division reported sales of 149,412 vehicles, up 14.0 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

