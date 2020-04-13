Toyota joins GM in suspending auto production in Brazil until June

SAO PAULO, April 13 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Co 7203.T on Monday said it was suspending auto production in its Brazil plants until at least June 22, joining General Motors Co GM.N which also expects to resume production in the same month.

Most carmakers in Brazil, South America's top auto producer, are currently not producing cars due to the coronavirus crisis. Major Brazil players such as Fiat Chrysler FCHA.MI and Volkswagen AG have yet to announce when they expect to resume production.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

