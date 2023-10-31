Toyota Invests $8 Bln In North Carolina Battery Plant To Support Electric Vehicles; To Add Jobs

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TYT.L), a Japanese auto major, on Tuesday announced a new investment of nearly $8 billion in Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina or TBMNC.

The new investment brings total investment to around $13.9 billion and job addition to over 5,000.

This investment adds capacity to support battery electric vehicles or BEV's and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles PHEV's. In addition, an additional eight BEV/PHEV battery production lines will be added to the two previously announced, for a total of ten battery lines. Production will be increased in a phased approach, with line launches planned through 2030 to reach a total production of over 30GWh annually.

Toyota has put over 24.6 million hybrid, plug-in hybrid, fuel cell and battery electric vehicles on the road globally.

By 2025, the company plans to have an electrified option available for every Toyota and Lexus model globally.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.