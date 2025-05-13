Toyota Introduces 2026 BZ Battery Electric Vehicle

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), Tuesday introduced its 2026 bZ Battery Electric Vehicle, featuring advanced range, output, charging performance, and vehicle design.

The 2026 bZ will be equipped with a North American Charging System charging port for access to thousands of DC fast charging stations, along with Plug & Charge capability. It will also have Level One and Level Two AC charging with a higher capacity 11-kW on-board AC charger.

The BEV offers upto 50 percent more horsepower, with 338 combined system net hp on AWD models, up from 214 combined system net hp on prior AWD model.

Notably, the 2026 bZ is also equipped with Grip-Control feature, which leverages motor drive power modulation to achieve capable off-road performance.

Additionally, it features Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which is designed to support driver awareness, decision-making, and vehicle operation.

The 2026 Toyota bZ is expected to start arriving at Toyota dealerships in the second half of 2025.

In the pre-market hours, TM is trading at $192.61, up 0.15 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

