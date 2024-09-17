News & Insights

Markets
TM

Toyota Introduces 2025 Toyota Sienna

September 17, 2024 — 11:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), Tuesday introduced 2025 Toyota Sienna with an updated look, spacious functionality, and a 2.5 liter four-cylinder hybrid engine offering 245 horsepower.

The car now features wireless versions of both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch center touchscreen, and a new advanced rear seat reminder system to scan the second and third row seats for potential movement.

For safety, the automaker has included features like Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, Automatic High Beams, and Road Sign Assist in all 2025 Sienna models.

The new car's Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price starts at $39,185, excluding Dealer Processing and Handling fee, and is expected to start arriving at Toyota dealerships nationwide in the Fall of 2024.

Currently, Toyota's stock is trading at $174.40, down 1.04 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.