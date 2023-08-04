Toyota Industries (TYO:6201) Price Target Increased by 6.62% to 10,576.20

The average one-year price target for Toyota Industries (TYO:6201) has been revised to 10,576.20 / share. This is an increase of 6.62% from the prior estimate of 9,919.20 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8,181.00 to a high of 14,070.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.13% from the latest reported closing price of 10,255.00 / share.

Toyota Industries Maintains 1.95% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.95%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.43%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toyota Industries. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6201 is 0.19%, a decrease of 17.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.10% to 18,549K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,110K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 1,819K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,596K shares, representing an increase of 12.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6201 by 7.52% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 1,588K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,855K shares, representing a decrease of 16.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6201 by 11.88% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,228K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing an increase of 85.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6201 by 6,233.46% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 1,040K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,908K shares, representing a decrease of 83.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6201 by 48.24% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

