Toyota Industries (TYO:6201) Price Target Decreased by 5.37% to 8,613.33

The average one-year price target for Toyota Industries (TYO:6201) has been revised to 8,613.33 / share. This is an decrease of 5.37% from the prior estimate of 9,102.00 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7,171.00 to a high of 10,500.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.93% from the latest reported closing price of 7,560.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 225 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toyota Industries. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6201 is 0.24%, a decrease of 6.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 20,389K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,110K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares, representing an increase of 84.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6201 by 6,356.19% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 1,908K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,272K shares, representing an increase of 33.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6201 by 57.88% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 1,884K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,886K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6201 by 2.83% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 1,596K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,358K shares, representing an increase of 14.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6201 by 12.32% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,219K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing an increase of 85.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6201 by 6,201.47% over the last quarter.

