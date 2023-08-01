Toyota Industries (TYIDF) Price Target Increased by 16.15% to 74.51

The average one-year price target for Toyota Industries (OTC:TYIDF) has been revised to 74.51 / share. This is an increase of 16.15% from the prior estimate of 64.15 dated May 10, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 57.63 to a high of 99.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.21% from the latest reported closing price of 71.50 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toyota Industries. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYIDF is 0.18%, a decrease of 17.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.77% to 19,422K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,110K shares. No change in the last quarter.
BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 1,819K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,596K shares, representing an increase of 12.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYIDF by 7.52% over the last quarter.
MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 1,588K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,855K shares, representing a decrease of 16.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYIDF by 11.88% over the last quarter.
VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,228K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing an increase of 85.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYIDF by 6,233.46% over the last quarter.
Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 1,040K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,908K shares, representing a decrease of 83.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYIDF by 48.24% over the last quarter.
