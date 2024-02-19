Toyota Industries set to face regulatory action on engine emissions cheating - Nikkei

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Japan's transport ministry is set to take regulatory action against one of Toyota Motor Corp's 7203.T largest units, Toyota Industries 6201.T over cheating on engine emissions standards, news agency Nikkei reported on Monday.

The regulator is poised to order the world's largest manufacturer of forklift trucks to take steps in order to prevent a "recurrence of the misconduct," the report added citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)

