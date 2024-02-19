News & Insights

Toyota Industries set to face regulatory action on engine emissions cheating - Nikkei

February 19, 2024 — 11:20 am EST

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Japan's transport ministry is set to take regulatory action against one of Toyota Motor Corp's 7203.T largest units, Toyota Industries 6201.T over cheating on engine emissions standards, news agency Nikkei reported on Monday.

The regulator is poised to order the world's largest manufacturer of forklift trucks to take steps in order to prevent a "recurrence of the misconduct," the report added citing people familiar with the matter.

