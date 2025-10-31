Markets

Toyota Industries H1 Profit Down; Cuts FY26 Profit View, Backs Net Sales Forecast

October 31, 2025 — 01:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Toyota Industries Corp. (TYIDY, TAH.F) reported Friday lower profit in its first half, despite revenue growth. Further, the company trimmed fiscal 2026 earnings view, but maintained outlook for net sales.

The company's first-half profit attributable to owners of the parent fell 38.2 percent to 91.12 billion yen or 303.22 yen per share from last year's 147.42 billion yen or 477.47 yen per share.

Operating profit declined 70.3 percent to 37.53 billion yen from 126.31 billion yen a year ago.

The company's net sales for the period, however, rose 2.1 percent to 2.06 trillion yen from 2.02 trillion yen last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year ending March 31, 2026, Toyota Industries now expects attributable net income of 180 billion yen or 599.05 per basic share, down 31.4 percent from last year.

The company previously expected net income of 240 billion yen or 798.74 yen per share, down 8.5 percent from last year.

The firm now anticipates operating profit of 100 billion yen, down 54.9 percent year-over-year

According to the firm, the profit guidance has been revised down due to a settlement payment and customer support expenses related to the U.S. class-action lawsuit stemming from the forklift engine certification issue, as well as the impact from U.S. tariffs.

Further, annual net sales are still projected to be 4 trillion yen, down 2.1 percent from the prior year.

In Tokyo, the shares were trading at 16,775.00 yen, down 0.36 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.