Toyota Industries Corporation - Depositary Receipt (MUN:TAH0) Price Target Increased by 13.60% to 96.43

The average one-year price target for Toyota Industries Corporation - Depositary Receipt (MUN:TAH0) has been revised to 96,43 € / share. This is an increase of 13.60% from the prior estimate of 84,88 € dated May 6, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 74,19 € to a high of 117,69 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.71% from the latest reported closing price of 108,00 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toyota Industries Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAH0 is 0.00%, an increase of 103.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 14.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAH0 by 16.71% over the last quarter.

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