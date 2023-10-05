Toyota Industries - ADR (TYIDY) Price Target Increased by 5.03% to 76.96

The average one-year price target for Toyota Industries - ADR (OTC:TYIDY) has been revised to 76.96 / share. This is an increase of 5.03% from the prior estimate of 73.27 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 62.51 to a high of 102.43 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.74% from the latest reported closing price of 77.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toyota Industries - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYIDY is 0.25%, an increase of 474.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 46.32% to 4K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMEFX - PENN MUTUAL AM 1847 INCOME FUND I Shares holds 3K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

