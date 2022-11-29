Toyota India announces death of vice chairman Kirloskar

November 29, 2022 — 10:09 pm EST

Written by Sudipto Ganguly for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor's 7203.T Indian unit said that Vikram Kirloskar, the vice chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, has passed away at the age of 64 on Tuesday.

Toyota India confirmed Kirloskar's death in a statement on its website late on Tuesday.

Toyota Kirloskar is a joint venture between the Japanese carmaker and the Indian Kirloskar group.

Reuters could not immediately verify the cause of death but the Mint newspaper said Kirloskar, a big name in India's automotive industry, suffered a heart attack.

