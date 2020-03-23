Toyota, Hino To Jointly Develop Heavy-Duty Fuel Cell Truck - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) and Hino Motors, Ltd. announced Monday an agreement to jointly develop a heavy-duty fuel cell truck. The companies would also proceed with initiatives toward its practical use through verification tests and other means.

The heavy-duty fuel cell truck is based on Hino Profia, and is being developed using technologies of both Toyota and Hino. The chassis is specially designed with the optimum packaging for a fuel cell vehicle.

The powertrain is equipped with two Toyota fuel cell stacks that have been newly developed for Toyota's next Mirai and includes vehicle driving control that applies heavy-duty hybrid vehicle technologies, developed by Hino.

Both companies are developing electric vehicle technologies as part of their respective goals to reduce CO2 emissions by 2050. Fuel cell vehicles run on hydrogen.

The companies noted that heavy-duty trucks' environmental performance require major improvements for further reductions in CO2 emissions.

According to Hino internal research, heavy-duty trucks and buses with gross vehicle weight of over 3.5 tons account for about 60 percent of the total CO2 emissions from commercial vehicles in Japan, as of February 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.