Toyota has still not resumed production in Ontario

David Shepardson Reuters
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T said Monday it has not yet resumed production at its three manufacturing lines in Ontario even after a key U.S.-Canadian bridge reopened.

The Japanese automaker's plants in Ontario, where it builds its best-selling RAV4 sport utility vehicle, have halted production since Thursday because of parts shortages stemming from the border disruption from a protest by Canadian truckers.

Toyota said it expects "related disruptions to continue this week" in Ontario. Toyota also said its plants in West Virginia, Kentucky and Alabama are still facing production impacts on Monday.

