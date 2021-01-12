Toyota halts some production lines in China due to chip shortage

Toyota Motor Corp halted some production lines in China's Guangzhou City due to a shortage of semiconductors, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

Some production lines have been halted since Monday at GAC Toyota Motor Co, its joint venture with China's GAC Group, a Toyota spokeswoman said, without giving details of the expected timeframe of the disruption or the car models affected.

