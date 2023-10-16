News & Insights

Toyota halts some production at two Japan plants after supplier accident

Credit: REUTERS/KYODO

October 16, 2023 — 09:31 pm EDT

Written by Daniel Leussink and Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

Releads on Toyota confirmation; adds details and context throughout

TOKYO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor 7203.T, Japan's biggest automaker, has suspended operations at three lines in two domestic assembly plants due to an accident at a supplier's facility, a company spokesperson said.

The incident at supplier Chuo Spring 5992.T, which makes engine and valve springs used in vehicles, also halted some production at group companies Toyota Auto Body and Toyota Industries 6201.T, the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Chuo Spring said an accident involving an explosion in a building at its Fujioka plant around 12:15 p.m. (0315 GMT) on Monday resulted in damage to the facility, adding that the police and the fire department were investigating.

Production in five lines at three Toyota Auto Body plants - all of the unit's lines - was stopped due to the accident, affecting production of minivans such as the Alphard as well as some Land Cruiser models, including for overseas markets.

Toyota will decide later on Tuesday whether production at its affected plants would be resumed on Wednesday, its spokesperson said.

Operations at all 14 of the automaker's domestic assembly plants ground to a halt in August due to a system malfunction.

Shares of Toyota were up 0.6% at 2,676 yen in mid-morning Tokyo trade.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink and Rocky Swift; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.